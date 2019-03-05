Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wright State tops IUPUI 71-56 in Horizon tourney

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bill Wampler came off the bench to score 18 points to carry Wright State to a 71-56 win over IUPUI in the quarterfinals of the Horizon Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Wampler made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Loudon Love had 13 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (20-12). Skyelar Potter added 12 points. Malachi Smith had 11 points for the home team.

Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (16-16). D.J. McCall added six rebounds. Ahmed Ismail had three blocks.

Camron Justice was held to only 8 points. The Jaguars’ leading scorer entering the contest at 19 points per game, he failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content