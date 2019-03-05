Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
World TeamTennis expands to 8 teams by adding Vegas, Orlando

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — World TeamTennis is adding expansion franchises in Las Vegas and Orlando for its 44th season.

The league that features men and women competing together announced its growth to eight teams on Tuesday.

Regular-season play is July 14-31. The semifinals and final are Aug. 2-3 in Las Vegas.

The Vegas Rollers will play home matches at the Orleans Hotel and Casino. The Orlando Storm will play at the U.S. Tennis Association’s national campus.

The World TeamTennis draft is March 12.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

