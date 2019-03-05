Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Walker scores 29 to lead Kent St. over Miami (Ohio) 75-66

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Walker had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Kent State beat Miami (Ohio) 75-66 on Tuesday night.

Walker shot 6 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Antonio Williams had 18 points and three blocks for Kent State (21-9, 10-7 Mid-American Conference). Philip Whittington added 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Miami (Ohio) put up 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Nike Sibande had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (15-15, 7-10). Bam Bowman added 18 points.

Dalonte Brown, who was second on the RedHawks in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, scored only 2 points. He shot 0 of 7 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks on the season. Kent State defeated Miami (Ohio) 70-67 on Feb. 5. Kent State finishes out the regular season against Akron at home on Friday. Miami (Ohio) finishes out the regular season against Ohio on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

