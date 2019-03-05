Wagner meets FDU in NEC quarters

No. 7 seed Wagner (13-16, 8-10) vs. No. 2 seed Fairleigh Dickinson (17-13, 12-6)

Northeast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner is set to face Fairleigh Dickinson in the quarterfinals of the NEC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 23, when the Knights shot 51.1 percent from the field while limiting Wagner to just 38.9 percent en route to the 74-66 victory.

STEPPING UP: Romone Saunders is averaging 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Seahawks. Elijah Davis is also a primary contributor, accounting for 11.8 points per game. The Knights have been led by Darnell Edge, who is averaging 16.2 points.

SOLID SAUNDERS: Saunders has connected on 32.3 percent of the 192 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Fairleigh Dickinson has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seahawks. Fairleigh Dickinson has an assist on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Wagner has assists on 25 of 61 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is ranked second among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.7 percent. The Seahawks have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game.

