Vandy looks to end streak vs Arkansas

Arkansas (15-14, 6-10) vs. Vanderbilt (9-20, 0-16)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas looks to extend Vanderbilt’s conference losing streak to 18 games. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the Mississippi Rebels 82-69 on March 3, 2018. Arkansas beat Mississippi by one point at home in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Daniel Gafford is averaging 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Razorbacks. Mason Jones is also a key contributor, producing 14 points per game. The Commodores have been led by Saben Lee, who is averaging 12.7 points and four assists.

KEY FACILITATOR: Lee has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 11 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Razorbacks are 0-8 when they score 67 points or fewer and 15-6 when they exceed 67 points. The Commodores are 0-19 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 9-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Razorbacks are 10-14 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Razorbacks 17th among Division I teams. The Vanderbilt offense has turned the ball over on 20.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Commodores 279th, nationally).

