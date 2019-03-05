Update on the latest sports

NBA-SCHEDULE-HAWKS-HEAT

Wade scores 14 in 4th to help Heat stave off Hawks, 114-113

UNDATED (AP) — Dwyane Wade scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat won their season-high third straight home game by topping the Atlanta Hawks 114-113 on Monday night.

It was the highest-scoring quarter of the season for Wade, and it helped Miami beat Atlanta for the first time in four tries this season. Wade’s block of Atlanta’s B.J. Johnson in the second quarter was a record-setter of sorts. It was the 1,052nd blocked shot of Wade’s career, including playoffs — the most ever by a guard, one more than Michael Jordan.

Vince Carter scored 21 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Hawks.

In other NBA action on Monday:

— DeMarre Carroll scored 22 points, Rodions Kurucs had 19 and the Brooklyn Nets easily snapped a three-game losing streak with a 127-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Caris LeVert added 18 points and Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 16.

— DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and LaMarcus Aldridge 22 and the San Antonio Spurs escaped Denver’s closing 9-0 run to beat the Nuggets 104-103 on Monday night. It was the third straight win for the Spurs. Denver missed three shots in the final 16.2 seconds in losing its third straight.

— Danilo Gallinari scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers dealt another blow to the Los Angeles Lakers’ fading playoff hopes with a 113-105 victory. Gallinari led six Clippers scoring in double figures while they comfortably maintained a lead over their Staples Center co-tenants down the stretch. LeBron James scored 27 points and Rajon Rondo had his 32nd career triple-double but the Lakers took their ninth loss in 12 games.

—Kelly Oubre (OO’-bray) Jr. had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks 114-105.

— Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle each scored 30 points to rally the New Orleans Pelicans past the Utah Jazz 115-112. Anthony Davis had 15 points and 11 rebounds in three quarters for the Pelicans.

— Harrison Barnes had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings beat the New York Knicks 115-108. Buddy Hield added 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Harry Giles scored 17 points before being ejected to help Sacramento end a three-game losing streak. More importantly, the Kings remained three games behind San Antonio for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

T25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

— Number 2 Virginia’s Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter led a long-range assault, combining for 18 3-pointers to cruise to a 79-53 victory over Syracuse on Monday night. Virginia, whose only two losses were to Duke, has won seven straight since losing for the second time to the Blue Devils.

— Number 8 Texas Tech beat Texas 70-51. Jarrett Culver scored 16 points and Matt Mooney added 15. Texas Tech stayed even with Kansas State atop the Big 12 with one game remaining by beating

— Number 18 Kansas State rolled to a 64-52 win at TCU on Monday/ So the Wildcats and Red Raiders have a shot at the Big 12 regular-season title Saturday. Kansas State is home against Oklahoma, and Texas Tech visits Iowa State.

NHL-SCHEDULE-OILERS-SABRES

Oilers score 3 in second-period, rally to beat Sabres 4-3

UNDATED (AP) — Kyle Brodziak scored the go-ahead goal to cap a three-goal outburst over the final 3:31 of the second period, and rallied the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Leon Draisaitl (DRY’-sy-tul) scored his team-leading 41st and added an assist, to extend his point streak to 11 games in which he had combined for nine goals and eight assists. Connor McDavid set up two goals in a game Edmonton overcame a 3-1 second-period deficit.

In other Monday action on the ice:

— Tyler Ennis scored his first career hat trick on Monday night to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. Over 100 hats were thrown onto the ice by vocal jersey-wearing Leafs supporters. The Leafs moved to within one point of second-place Boston in the Atlantic Division.

In NHL news:

— Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe is expected to miss the remainder of the season with what the team calls an upper body injury. McCabe was hurt in a 5-2 loss at Toronto on Saturday. The Sabres exoect McCabe’s recovery will take between five and six weeks.

— Detroit Red Wings great and Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay has died at 93. Lindsay was a nine-time All-Star and one of the game’s best left wings. He provided muscle and meanness for the Red Wings’ “Production Line” of the 1950s. He also worked with other NHL players to organize the original Players’ Association.

MLB-NEWS

Giants CEO Baer takes leave after altercation with wife

UNDATED (AP) — San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife.

The Giants board of directors released a statement Monday saying that Baer has been granted a request to take personal time away from the team.

A video posted by TMZ on Friday showed Baer’s wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways to the ground in the chair screaming “Oh my God!”

In other baseball news:

— The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Clayton Kershaw for the start of the season as the staff ace begins to rebuild from shoulder soreness that caused him to shut down his spring training last week. Manager Dave Roberts says he’d rather Kershaw be 100 percent than rushing back for opening day.

— The Texas Rangers have acquired outfielder Zack Granite from Minnesota for right-hander Xavier Moore and $50,000, and the Twins dealt Moore to the Baltimore Orioles for $750,000 in 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allocation.

— Retired pitchers Al Leiter and John Franco have been hired as baseball operations advisers by the New York Mets. Leiter, a broadcaster since his last season in 2005, will be involved with scouting, player development and pitchers’ mental preparation. Franco will scout and assist pitchers.

NFL-TEXANS-CLOWNEY

Texans place non-exclusive franchise tag on Clowney

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Texans have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

The move doesn’t close the door for the Texans to sign the edge rusher to a long-term deal.

Houston will offer Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, a one-year guaranteed contract for an amount based on position. Because Houston used the non-exclusive tag on Clowney, he can sign immediately or attempt to get an offer sheet from another team. If he is given an offer sheet, the Texans would have the chance to match it.

In other NFL news:

—Two people with direct knowledge of the decision say the Dallas Cowboys are placing the franchise tag on defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for the second consecutive year. The decision means Lawrence has a one-year offer for $20.5 million while the sides keep working on a long-term contract.

— The Seattle Seahawks have used their franchise tag on defensive end Frank Clark, keeping the former second-round pick from hitting the free-agent market. Clark will be due just over $17 million for the 2019 season if the sides do not come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

—The Atlanta Falcons have placed a franchise tag on Grady Jarrett while saying they intend to continue to negotiate a long-term contract with the defensive tackle. The $15.2 million tag comes after Jarrett enjoyed a productive 2018 season with six sacks.

— The New York Giants re-signed veteran quarterback Alex Tanney. Tanney will join Eli Manning and now second-year pro Kyle Lauletta for the upcoming organized team activities. Manning has been the Giants’ starter since the middle of his rookie season in 2004. He turned 38 in January.

—The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Mike Person to a three-year contract extension. Person was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

PGA-BAY HILL-WOODS

Woods pulls out of Bay Hill with neck strain

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with what he describes as a neck strain.

Woods announced his decision Monday on Twitter. He says his lower back is fine and he has no concerns over the long run. Woods says he’s had the neck strain for a few weeks and it hasn’t improved with treatment to the point he feels he can play.

Woods is an eight-time winner at Bay Hill. He says he hopes to be ready the following week for The Players Championship.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Utah extends Kyle Whittingham’s contract through 2023

UNDATED (AP) — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham signed a contract extension Monday that could keep him with the Utes through the 2023 season.

Whittingham, the longest-tenured head coach in the Pac-12, led Utah to a Pac-12 South title and a berth in the league championship game last season. He is 120-61 and 11-2 in bowl games in 14 seasons with the Utes.

In other college football news:

— President Donald Trump has again feted football champions with burgers and fries. Trump hosted the championship football players from North Dakota State Monday at the White House with a lunch of Big Macs, french fries and Chick-fil-A sandwiches. Trump served a similar spread to the college football champion Clemson Tigers in January. The Bison have the most titles in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision.

ATLANTA STADIUM-CASH FREE

No cash accepted for tickets, concessions at Atlanta stadium

ATLANTA (AP) — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is moving away from cash transactions for all events, including Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United games.

The move to full cashless purchases begins with the MLS Atlanta United game against Cincinnati on Friday.

All ticket purchases, concessions and merchandise must be purchased with credit cards or mobile payment. As an option, fans can use cash to purchase debit cards at new ATM machines and use the debit cards for purchases.

The stadium is the nation’s first professional facility to become completely cash-free. The goal is to make purchases faster and more cost efficient. The stadium’s “fan friendly” prices on some items will be reduced by 50 cents, with hot dogs $1.50 instead of $2.