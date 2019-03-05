Update on the latest in sports:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-CORRUPTION

3 get prison in college basketball recruiting scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — Three men have received prison sentences in the widespread college basketball recruiting scandal that has tainted two dozen schools.

Former Adidas executive James Gatto, business manager Christian Dawkins and amateur league director Merl Code were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State.

Gatto received nine months in prison. Dawkins and Code received six months each.

Prosecutors say coaches teamed up with the Adidas executive and others to trade hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes’ choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents and even tailors.

MLB

Padres’ Jankowski to miss several months with broken wrist

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Padres outfielder Travis Jankowski will miss the first couple months of the season after breaking a bone in his right wrist while diving to catch a fly ball against Texas.

Padres manager Andy Green said an MRI revealed the fracture and Jankowski will have surgery this week. Jankowski was poised to be a fourth outfielder and defensive replacement.

Jankowski missed almost all of 2017 with a broken bone in his right foot. He hit .259 in 117 games last season, but his biggest value came with his defense and speed. He stole 24 bases in 31 chances.

In other news from spring training:

— New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has been scratched from his first scheduled spring training start due to right shoulder discomfort. Severino was slated to face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday but was replaced by Stephan Tarpley. New York manager Aaron Boone has said that Severino was expected to the opening-day starter against the Baltimore Orioles on March. 28. Severino avoided an arbitration hearing with the Yankees and agreed to a $40 million, four-year contract, a deal that includes a team option and could be worth $52.25 million for five seasons.

— Pitcher Clay Buchholz and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $3 million, one-year contract. The 34-year-old right-hander is expected to join a starting rotation that includes Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez. A two-time All-Star, Buchholz is 84-64 with a 4.78 ERA in 12 big league seasons for Boston (2007-16), Philadelphia (2017) and the Diamondbacks. He pitched a no-hitter against Baltimore in his second major league start.

— The Detroit Tigers have assigned top draft pick Casey Mize to minor league camp. Mize, the No. 1 selection in last year’s draft, pitched two innings Monday for the Tigers against St. Louis. He struck out the first two batters of a 1-2-3 seventh, then allowed a run in the eighth after walking two. Manager Ron Gardenhire says that as starters begin throwing more innings in spring training, it’s harder to find room for other pitchers to get in the game. Mize will go to minor league camp so he can pitch more.

METS-MENDOZA

Mendoza to work for Mets while remaining an ESPN broadcaster

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Mendoza has been hired as a baseball operations adviser for the New York Mets while remaining a broadcaster for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.” The move is part of an increasing number of television commentators who also work for teams.

The Mets said Tuesday she will be involved in player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement and health and performance.

Mendoza, a member of the U.S. Olympic softball team in 2004 and 2008, did not address any potential conflict of interest — working for a team while simultaneously commentating on all clubs. Before Sunday night games, managers routinely give private briefings to the ESPN broadcasters.

New York’s statement quoted Mendoza as saying she will try to “balance both tasks moving forward.” ESPN says it will be “fully transparent” about her relationship with the Mets.

NHL-CANUCKS-SUTTER

Canucks’ Brandon Sutter needs surgery, likely out for season

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks center Brandon Sutter will have sports hernia surgery again and is likely done for the season.

The team said Tuesday his recovery is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Vancouver entered Tuesday eight points out of a wild-card spot in the congested Western Conference. Its regular season ends April 6.

Sutter hasn’t played since a Feb. 9 victory over Calgary.

NFL-COLTS-HUNT SIGNS

Colts re-sign Hunt, keep starting DT off free-agent market

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Defensive tackle Margus Hunt has re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts, keeping him off the free-agent market.

The 6-foot-8, 298-pound lineman started 15 games with Indy last season, primarily at tackle after starting the season as an end. He posted career highs with 30 tackles, 13 for loss, and five sacks. He also forced one fumble and recovered another.

In other NFL news:

— The Chicago Bears have released linebacker Sam Acho. An eight-year veteran, Acho made 25 starts in four seasons with the Bears and had four sacks, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He missed the final 12 games last year because of a torn pectoral muscle.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-DUKE-WILLIAMSON

Duke’s Williamson out for 4th straight game with knee injury

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke star freshman Zion Williamson will miss his fourth straight game because of a mild right knee sprain.

The school made the announcement about four hours before the fourth-ranked Blue Devils play host to Wake Forest in their home finale Tuesday night.

Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of an 88-72 loss to North Carolina on Feb. 20. He planted his foot while dribbling and his left shoe tore apart.

Duke is 2-1 in full games without him, beating Syracuse and Miami but losing at Virginia Tech.

Williamson ranks second in the league in scoring, averaging 21.6 points. He also ranks among the league leaders in rebounding, shooting percentage and steals.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEBRASKA-WASHINGTON

Nebraska RB ‘limited’ in spring as legal issues play out

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost says running back Maurice Washington will be a “limited participant” in spring football practice as his legal problems in California play out.

Washington faces felony and misdemeanor charges in California related to his possession and distribution of a video of his former girlfriend being sexually assaulted by two other people in 2016.

Washington played in 11 games as a freshman last season and is in line to be the starter this fall. Frost said Tuesday that Washington might not be at every practice and has other things to worry about now.

SANTA ANITA-FATALITIES

AP Source: 21st horse sustains fatal injury at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says a 21st horse has now died at Santa Anita.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the fatality has not been announced publicly.

The person says a filly trained by Hall of Famer Ron McAnally was pulled up during morning training on the dirt track and was taken off by van. The filly was later euthanized because of her injury.

A total of 21 horses have died since the racetrack’s winter meet began on Dec. 26.

Track officials had already announced that Thursday’s racing was canceled and racing won’t resume until Friday, although the track is open daily for training.

Last week, Santa Anita was closed for two days while the dirt surface underwent extensive testing.