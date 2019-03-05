Update on the latest in sports:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina needs a win to remain tied for ACC lead

BOSTON (AP) — Third-ranked North Carolina needs a win over Boston College tonight to remain tied with second-ranked Virginia for the Atlantic Coast Conference lead heading into the final weekend before the tournaments begin. Fourth-ranked Duke, a game behind UNC in the ACC, plays at Wake Forest.

Fifth-ranked Tennessee, which is back in the mix for an NCAA Tournament number-one seed, plays at Mississippi State tonight. Sixth-ranked Kentucky, coming off of Saturday’s loss to Tennessee, is at Ole Miss.

In other action involving top 25 teams (all times Eastern):

No. 9 Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Purdue at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

No. 13 Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

No. 14 Florida State vs. No. 15 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Nevada at Air Force, 11 p.m.

No. 19 Buffalo at Ohio, 7 p.m.

NBA

Raptors host hot Rockets

TORONTO (AP) — The Houston Rockets carry a five-game winning streak into tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors, with the NBA’s second-best record, are coming off of an overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons, during which they rested Kawhi Leonard. The Raptors have a 27-and-6 record at home this season. The Rockets are just 16-and-16 away from home.

The Boston Celtics, who were the Rockets’ latest victims on Sunday, have lost five of six since returning from the All-Star break. They travel to Oakland to take on the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors, who are back from a four-game East Coast road trip.

In other NBA action tonight (all times Eastern):

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

NHL

Hurricanes skate in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes continue their push for a playoff berth when they visit the Boston Bruins tonight. The Hurricanes have won five in a row, while the Bruins are winners of three straight. Boston hasn’t lost in regulation since a 3-2 setback to the New York Rangers on January 19th.

Two division leaders meet as the Tampa Bay Lightning hosts the Winnipeg Jets. Tampa Bay, with 50 wins in 66 games, is on track to challenge the NHL’s all-time record of 62 wins in a season.

Elsewhere in the NHL tonight (all times Eastern):

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.