Twins: Sano likely out until May with slow-healing heel gash

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will likely miss the first month of the season, following another procedure to repair a severe cut above the heel on his right foot.

Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said Tuesday that Sano saw a plastic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he underwent an operation called a debridement that removes damaged tissue or foreign objects from a wound.

The gash Sano suffered Jan. 26 when he slipped in the Dominican Republic during his team’s winter league championship celebration was not healing as expected, so the Twins sought a more aggressive treatment.

Falvey said Sano could resume baseball activity in about three weeks, with the goal of starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment in mid-April and joining the Twins in May.

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

9:21 pm
6:41 pm
1:45 pm
