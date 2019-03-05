Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tigers send top draft pick Mize to minor league camp

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have assigned top draft pick Casey Mize to minor league camp.

Mize, the No. 1 selection in last year’s draft, pitched two innings Monday for the Tigers against St. Louis. He struck out the first two batters of a 1-2-3 seventh, then allowed a run in the eighth after walking two. Manager Ron Gardenhire says that as starters begin throwing more innings in spring training, it’s harder to find room for other pitchers to get in the game. Mize will go to minor league camp so he can pitch more.

Mize went 10-6 with a 3.30 ERA in 17 starts at Auburn last year . He made four starts in the minors across the Rookie and Class A levels.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content