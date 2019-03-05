Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Swanson plays for first time since November wrist surgery

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dansby Swanson was 1 for 2 with a single and played three innings at shortstop in his first game for the Atlanta Braves since surgery on his left wrist last Nov. 5.

Swanson was thrown out at first base by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki after hitting a drive off a leg of pitcher Stephen Tarpley in the first inning of a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday. He had a base hit to right during the fourth.

The 25-year-old hit .238 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs in 136 games last season. He was left off the NL Division Series roster against the Los Angeles Dodgers after tearing a ligament in his left hand late in the season.

Swanson had his first appearance pushed back from Friday because of discomfort stemming from scar tissue in his left hand while taking batting practice.

