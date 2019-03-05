Smith scores 21 to lead Vermont over Mass.-Lowell 74-57

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Stef Smith had 21 points as Vermont topped UMass Lowell 74-57 on Tuesday night.

Ernie Duncan had 14 points for Vermont (24-6, 14-2 America East Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Anthony Lamb added 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Everett Duncan had six rebounds for the home team.

Christian Lutete had 22 points for the River Hawks (15-16, 7-9). Obadiah Noel added 10 points. Bryce Daley had six rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the River Hawks on the season. Vermont defeated UMass Lowell 74-65 on Feb. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

