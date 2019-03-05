Severino scratched from start with right shoulder discomfort

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has been scratched from his first scheduled spring training start due to right shoulder discomfort.

Severino was slated to face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday but was replaced by Stephan Tarpley.

New York manager Aaron Boone has said that Severino was expected to the opening-day starter against the Baltimore Orioles on March. 28.

Severino avoided an arbitration hearing with the Yankees and agreed to a $40 million, four-year contract, a deal that includes a team option and could be worth $52.25 million for five seasons.

Severino has a 41-25 career record with a 3.51 ERA.

The 25-year old right-hander is a two-time All-Star. He went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA last year, winning 14 of his first 16 decisions but then five of his last 11. He came out early in both of his postseason starts, going 0-1 in seven innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports