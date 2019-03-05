Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nimmo, Rosario earn slight raises from Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo and Ahmed Rosario earned slight raises from the New York Mets.

Nimmo’s one-year contract calls for a salary of $598,285 while in the major leagues and $276,246 while in the minors. The outfielder earned $552,491 last year, when he hit .263 with 17 homers and 47 RBIs.

Rosario’s deal calls for $575,500 in the major leagues and $274,470 in the minors. The shortstop batted .256 last season with nine homers, 51 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. He made $548,950.

Nimmo is likely to be eligible for salary arbitration after this season and Rosario after the 2020 season.

They were among the players not yet eligible for arbitration that the Mets announced deals for on Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content