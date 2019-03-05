Nebraska RB ‘limited’ in spring as legal issues play out

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost says running back Maurice Washington will be a “limited participant” in spring football practice as his legal problems in California play out.

Washington faces felony and misdemeanor charges in California related to his possession and distribution of a video of his former girlfriend being sexually assaulted by two other people in 2016.

Washington played in 11 games as a freshman last season and is in line to be the starter this fall. Frost said Tuesday that Washington might not be at every practice and has other things to worry about now.

Washington was not made available to authorities for questioning last fall. Frost said any perception that Nebraska handled Washington in a way that would keep him on the field is “completely not true.”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

9:21 pm
6:41 pm
1:45 pm
