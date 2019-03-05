Man United forward Alexis Sanchez facing 6 weeks out injured

PARIS (AP) — Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez faces up to six weeks out with a right knee injury.

The 30-year-old Sanchez was forced off during United’s 3-2 victory against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says “it was a bad knee injury so if it’s four weeks or six, hopefully he’ll recover quickly.”

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of the Champions League game at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday when United will be looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit to reach the quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports