Long Beach St. looks to extend streak vs UC Riverside

UC Riverside (9-21, 3-11) vs. Long Beach State (13-18, 7-8)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over UC Riverside. In its last seven wins against the Highlanders, Long Beach State has won by an average of 9 points. UC Riverside’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 74-72 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: UC Riverside’s Callum McRae, Zac Watson and Dragan Elkaz have collectively scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Highlanders scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Deishuan Booker has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Long Beach State field goals over the last three games. Booker has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: UC Riverside is 0-13 when it allows at least 72 points and 9-8 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Long Beach State is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5 percent or less. The 49ers are 5-18 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Long Beach State has attempted the 11th-most free throws in the nation at 24.8 per game. UC Riverside has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.1 foul shots per game (ranked 291st).

