Lions sign defensive end Romeo Okwara to 2-year extension

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end Romeo Okwara to a two-year contract extension.

The Lions announced the move Tuesday. Okwara started 14 games for Detroit last season, leading the team with a career-high 7½ sacks.

Okwara originally entered the NFL with the New York Giants in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. He appeared in 22 games and made four starts with the Giants over his first two seasons.

Okwara also set career highs last season with 14 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss.

