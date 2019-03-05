Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jackson scores 31 to carry Akron over Bowling Green 91-67

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had a career-high 31 points as Akron routed Bowling Green 91-67 on Tuesday night.

Daniel Utomi had 21 points for Akron (16-14, 8-9 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cheese added 20 points and six rebounds. Jimond Ivey had 13 points and seven rebounds for the home team.

Bowling Green put up 30 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Justin Turner had 21 points for the Falcons (20-10, 12-5). Michael Laster added 12 points. Antwon Lillard had six rebounds.

The Zips leveled the season series against the Falcons with the win. Bowling Green defeated Akron 73-69 on Feb. 19. Akron finishes out the regular season against Kent State on the road on Friday. Bowling Green finishes out the regular season against Buffalo on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

