Incarnate Word looks to end streak vs HBU

Incarnate Word (6-23, 1-15) vs. Houston Baptist (11-16, 7-9)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist looks to extend Incarnate Word’s conference losing streak to 15 games. Incarnate Word’s last Southland win came against the Nicholls State Colonels 65-58 on Jan. 5. Houston Baptist is coming off an 86-65 win over McNeese State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Houston Baptist’s Ian DuBose has averaged 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while Edward Hardt has put up 11.4 points and five rebounds. For the Cardinals, Christian Peevy has averaged 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Augustine Ene has put up 9.6 points.

DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 44.8 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 71 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Houston Baptist is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 11-10 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Incarnate Word has dropped its last 12 road games, scoring 60.6 points and allowing 77.8 points during those contests. Houston Baptist has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 88.7 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston Baptist offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Huskies 25th among Division 1 teams. The Incarnate Word defense has allowed 74.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 224th).

