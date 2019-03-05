Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Incarnate Word looks to end streak vs HBU

Incarnate Word (6-23, 1-15) vs. Houston Baptist (11-16, 7-9)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist looks to extend Incarnate Word’s conference losing streak to 15 games. Incarnate Word’s last Southland win came against the Nicholls State Colonels 65-58 on Jan. 5. Houston Baptist is coming off an 86-65 win over McNeese State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Houston Baptist’s Ian DuBose has averaged 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while Edward Hardt has put up 11.4 points and five rebounds. For the Cardinals, Christian Peevy has averaged 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Augustine Ene has put up 9.6 points.

DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 44.8 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 71 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Houston Baptist is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 11-10 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Incarnate Word has dropped its last 12 road games, scoring 60.6 points and allowing 77.8 points during those contests. Houston Baptist has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 88.7 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston Baptist offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Huskies 25th among Division 1 teams. The Incarnate Word defense has allowed 74.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 224th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content