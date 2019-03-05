Germany striker Serge Gnabry extends contract at Bayern

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich striker Serge Gnabry has extended his contract with the Bundesliga team for another three years through June 2023.

Gnabry, who switched to the Bavarian powerhouse in 2018 after a loan spell at Hoffenheim, has established himself as a starter in his debut season. The 23-year-old Germany international has six goals in 21 Bundesliga appearances.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says “Serge is one of our young guns and an important part of Bayern’s future.”

Gnabry came through Stuttgart’s youth system before joining Arsenal in 2011. He failed to establish himself at the Premier League club and returned to Germany to join Werder Bremen in 2016.

One good season at Bremen and a hat trick in his Germany debut against San Marino in November 2017 was enough for Bayern to make its move. Gnabry was then loaned out to Hoffenheim to gain playing time, and he finished with 10 goals in 22 league games.

This season, Gnabry has established himself among Bayern’s forwards. Injuries to Franck Ribery, Kingsley Coman and Arjen Robben have helped him secure more playing time.

Gnabry has four goals in five appearances for Germany.

