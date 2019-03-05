Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Falcons hire Simpson as D-line coach after Young steps down

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Bryant Young has resigned as the Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

The Falcons have rehired Jess Simpson, who was a defensive assistant with the team in 2017, to coach the defensive line. Simpson was defensive line coach at the University of Miami in 2018.

In a statement released by the team on Tuesday, Young also cited health concerns as a reason to leave the Falcons.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn says Simpson’s “knowledge of our scheme and familiarity with our players” will help his transition.

Simpson was the defensive line coach and assistant head coach at Georgia State in 2016 following 12 seasons as the coach at Buford (Georgia) High School.

