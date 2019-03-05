Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ex-NFL, CFL coach Trestman will lead Tampa Bay XFL team

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — One-time NFL and Canadian Football League coach Marc Trestman will be the coach and general manager of the XFL’s Tampa Bay franchise.

The league announced the move Tuesday, with XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck calling Trestman “just the kind of offensive-minded coach whose style will fit the up-tempo, fast-paced game” the XFL plans to feature.

Trestman was coach of the Chicago Bears from 2013 to 2014 and won three Grey Cup championships as coach of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes (2009, 2010) and Toronto Argonauts (2017).

The XFL will begin play in February 2020 with franchises in Tampa Bay, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington.

The league previously announced Bob Stoops (Dallas), Pep Hamilton (Washington) and Jim Zorn (Seattle) will lead XFL teams.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content