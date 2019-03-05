Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Duke’s Williamson out for 4th straight game with knee injury

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke star freshman Zion Williamson will miss his fourth straight game because of a mild right knee sprain.

The school made the announcement about four hours before the fourth-ranked Blue Devils play host to Wake Forest in their home finale Tuesday night.

Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of an 88-72 loss to North Carolina on Feb. 20. He planted his foot while dribbling and his left shoe tore apart.

Duke is 2-1 in full games without him, beating Syracuse and Miami but losing at Virginia Tech.

Williamson ranks second in the league in scoring, averaging 21.6 points. He also ranks among the league leaders in rebounding, shooting percentage and steals.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content