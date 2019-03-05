Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cornish scores 16 to lift Stony Brook over Hartford 68-63

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jaron Cornish registered 16 points as Stony Brook narrowly beat Hartford 68-63 on Tuesday night.

Akwasi Yeboah had 12 points and eight rebounds for Stony Brook (24-7, 12-4 America East Conference). Elijah Olaniyi added 11 points and seven rebounds.

J.R. Lynch had 20 points for the Hawks (17-14, 10-6), whose four-game winning streak came to end. George Blagojevic added 16 points. John Carroll had 13 points and five blocks.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. Stony Brook defeated Hartford 86-77 on Feb. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content