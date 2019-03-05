Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cornerback Kevin Johnson released by Houston Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Cornerback Kevin Johnson has been released by the Houston Texans.

Johnson was a first-round pick in 2015 out of Wake Forest but never lived up to his high draft status in a career that was plagued by injuries. He got a concussion in a preseason game last season and after a second one in the first week of the regular season he was placed on injured reserve and didn’t return.

He played in every game as a rookie in 2015, but appeared in just 10 the next season because of a broken foot. He missed four games in 2017 with a sprained knee and finished with 47 tackles in a season where he started four games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content