Collins to test free agency after Giants skip franchise tag

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants apparently have decided not to put a franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins.

The Giants’ leading tackler in each of his four seasons with the team, Collins on Tuesday thanked the organization for four “great years” in a tweet and said he was looking forward to the next chapter of his football career.

Collins’ tweet came less than three hours before the NFL deadline for teams to put a franchise tag on an unrestricted free agent. The tag would have cost the Giants $11.15 million against their 2019 salary cap and general manager Dave Gettleman gave indications at the NFL combine last week that the price was steep.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

