Cohen scores 21, leads Green Bay past UIC 82-77 in tourney

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Sandy Cohen III had 21 points as Green Bay narrowly defeated Illinois-Chicago 82-77 in the quarterfinals of the Horizon Conference Tourney on Tuesday night.

JayQuan McCloud had 19 points for Green Bay (17-15). Trevian Bell added 15 points. Tank Hemphill had 12 points for the home team.

Tarkus Ferguson had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Flames (16-16). Godwin Boahen added 17 points.

Green Bay will face Wright State in the semifinals of the tournament on March 11. Wright State knocked off IUPUI 71-56 on Tuesday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

