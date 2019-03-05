Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Clay Buchholz, Blue Jays finalize $3M, 1-year contract

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Clay Buchholz and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $3 million, one-year contract.

The 34-year-old right-hander is expected to join a starting rotation that includes Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez.

Buchholz signed with Kansas City late in spring training last year, was released on May 1 and signed with Arizona three days later. He made his first big league appearance on May 20 and was 7-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts and 98 1/3 innings. He strained the flexor tendon in his right elbow while warming up at Colorado on Sept. 13 and did not pitch again.

A two-time All-Star, Buchholz is 84-64 with a 4.78 ERA in 12 big league seasons for Boston (2007-16), Philadelphia (2017) and the Diamondbacks. He pitched a no-hitter against Baltimore in his second major league start.

To make room for Buchholz on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., for assignment on Tuesday.

