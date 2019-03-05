Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Clark scores 14 to lift Albany past Binghamton 73-58

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Ahmad Clark came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Albany to a 73-58 win over Binghamton on Tuesday night.

Devonte Campbell had 14 points for Albany (12-19, 7-9 America East Conference). Malachi De Sousa added 12 points and five blocks. Antonio Rizzuto had 12 points for the visitors.

The Great Danes tallied a season-high 10 blocks.

Chancellor Barnard had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bearcats (9-22, 5-11). J.C. Show added 11 points. Caleb Stewart had 10 points.

Sam Sessoms, the Bearcats’ leading scorer entering the contest at 19 points per game, had only 7 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Great Danes improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats this season. Albany defeated Binghamton 64-50 on Feb. 2.

