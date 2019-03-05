Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Canucks’ Brandon Sutter needs surgery, likely out for season

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks center Brandon Sutter will have sports hernia surgery again and is likely done for the season.

The team said Tuesday his recovery is expected to last six to eight weeks.

The operation is on Sutter’s right side. He sports hernia surgery on his left side in 2015.

Vancouver entered Tuesday eight points out of a wild-card spot in the congested Western Conference. Its regular season ends April 6.

Sutter hasn’t played since a Feb. 9 victory over Calgary. The 30-year-old forward also missed 30 games earlier this season after he separated his shoulder during a win over Minnesota in October.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content