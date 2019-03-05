Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Buccaneers re-sign LT Smith for 3 years, $41.25 million

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a three-year, $41.25 million contract.

The fifth-year pro was facing the prospect of having a franchise tag placed on him before agreeing to a deal Tuesday that includes $27 million guaranteed.

Smith entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2015, and has started all 64 games at left tackle over the first four seasons of his career.

General manager Jason Licht describes Smith as “a valuable player and a model of durability” since joining the franchise.

The Bucs had the league’s No. 1 passing offense last season. Tampa Bay also ranked third in total yards per game.

