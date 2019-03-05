Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bellinger agrees to $605,000 salary, raise of $20,000

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a one-year contract that pays a $605,000 salary in the major leagues, a $20,000 raise from last year.

A unanimous pick as NL Rookie of the Year in 2017, the outfielder/first baseman hit .260 with 25 homers and 76 RBIs last year, down from a .267 average, 39 homers and 97 RBIs in his debut season.

His salary would drop to $292,500 this year in the unlikely event he is sent to the minor leagues.

Bellinger has 1 year, 160 days of major league service and likely will be eligible for free agency after this season. He would be eligible for free agency following the 2024 season — falling 12 days shy of being eligible after the 2023 season.

