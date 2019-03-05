Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Baldwin scores 24 to carry Butler past Xavier 71-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin had 24 points as Butler edged past Xavier 71-66 on Tuesday night.

Paul Jorgensen had 19 points and five steals for Butler (16-14, 7-10 Big East Conference). Christian David added three blocks.

Paul Scruggs had 13 points for the Musketeers (16-14, 8-9), whose five-game winning streak ended with the loss. Tyrique Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds. Zach Hankins had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Musketeers with the win. Xavier defeated Butler 70-69 on Jan. 13. Butler finishes out the regular season against Providence on the road on Saturday. Xavier finishes out the regular season against St. John’s at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content