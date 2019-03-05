Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
5 defensive players and kicker get franchise tags

NEW YORK (AP) — Five defensive players, all premier pass rushers, and 49ers placekicker Robbie Gould, were given franchise tags by their teams before Tuesday’s NFL deadline.

Ends DeMarcus Lawrence of Dallas and Frank Clark of Seattle, linebackers Dee Ford of Kansas City and Jadeveon Clowney of Houston, and DT Grady Jarrett of Atlanta received non-exclusive tags. So did Gould.

That means the players can negotiate with other teams, which would be required to give up two first-round draft choices as compensation for signing the tagged player — something that rarely occurs.

The amount a defensive end must be offered is $17.128 million for 2019. Linebackers would get $15.443 million. A defensive tackle must get $15.209 million and a kicker $4.971 million.

Free agency begins March 13 at 4 p.m. EDT.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

