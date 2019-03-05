Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 Austrian cyclists suspended by UCI amid doping probe

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Cycling Union says it has suspended two Austrian riders because of their role in a doping ring.

The UCI says it will help Austrian anti-doping authorities build a case against Georg Preidler and Stefan Denifl, who have both raced in Grand Tours and made up Austria’s road-race team at the 2016 Olympics.

Preidler’s team, Groupama-FDJ, said Monday the rider had resigned and admitted “inexcusable involvement” in blood doping, including undergoing two procedures last year.

The suspensions follow raids last week by police at the Nordic skiing world championships in Austria and a medical practice in Germany. A German doctor who used to work in pro cycling, Mark Schmidt, is accused of providing blood doping services to athletes in various sports.

