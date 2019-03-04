Zags, Cavaliers remain 1-2 in week of changes for AP Top 25

NEW YORK (AP) — Gonzaga and Virginia remain Nos. 1-2 in a week of big changes in the AP Top 25 .

The Bulldogs received 42 of 64 votes in the men’s college basketball poll released Monday after finishing an undefeated run through the West Coast Conference. The Cavaliers had 21 first-place votes and No. 4 Duke, which fell a spot, had the remaining one.

North Carolina and Tennessee both moved up two spots, to Nos. 3 and 5.

Gonzaga and Virginia were the only teams to hold their spots from last week.

The Zags moved to No. 1 last week and beat Pacific and Saint Mary’s this week to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games.

No. 25 Central Florida is ranked for the first time since 2010-11.

