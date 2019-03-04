Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Woods pulls out of Bay Hill with neck strain

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with what he describes as a neck strain.

Woods announced his decision Monday on Twitter . He says his lower back is fine and he has no concerns over the long run. Woods says he’s had the neck strain for a few weeks and it hasn’t improved with treatment to the point he feels he can play.

This is the first time the 43-year-old Woods has withdrawn from a tournament in two years, shortly before his fourth back surgery to fuse his lower spine.

Woods is an eight-time winner at Bay Hill.

He says he hopes to be ready the following week for The Players Championship.

Woods has played three times this year, with his best finish a tie for 10th in Mexico City.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

1:12 am
Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

4:58 pm
Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

3:46 pm
San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle
Sports

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche
Sports

Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50
Sports

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

Scroll to top
Skip to content