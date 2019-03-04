Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wade passes Jordan for most blocked shots by a guard

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade now has more blocked shots than any guard in NBA history.

The Miami Heat star swatted away the 1,052nd shot of his career Monday night, blocking an attempt by Atlanta’s B.J. Johnson. When factoring in regular-season and playoff games, that’s one more block than Michael Jordan had in his career.

Jordan still has the all-time regular season record for blocks by a guard with 893. Wade’s two first-half blocks against the Hawks gave him 877.

Johnson became the 449th player to get a shot blocked by Wade. Joe Johnson and Ben Gordon have been blocked by Wade the most, 12 times each.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

