W. Michigan seeks revenge on Toledo

Western Michigan (8-21, 2-14) vs. Toledo (23-6, 11-5)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo goes for the season sweep over Western Michigan after winning the previous matchup in Kalamazoo. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 12, when the Rockets outshot Western Michigan 51.7 percent to 41.8 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to an 85-77 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Toledo’s Jaelan Sanford has averaged 15.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while Luke Knapke has put up 11 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Broncos, Seth Dugan has averaged 16 points and 9.5 rebounds while Michael Flowers has put up 15.7 points.

JUMPING FOR JAELAN: Sanford has connected on 32.2 percent of the 149 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Michigan is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 8-5 when scoring at least 72.

PERFECT WHEN: The Rockets are 17-0 when holding opponents to 42.6 percent or worse from the field, and 6-6 when opponents shoot better than that. The Broncos are 5-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 3-21 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among MAC teams.

