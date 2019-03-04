Vermont looks to extend streak vs UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (15-15, 7-8) vs. Vermont (23-6, 13-2)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass Lowell. In its last five wins against the River Hawks, Vermont has won by an average of 13 points. UMass Lowell’s last win in the series came on Feb. 8, 2016, a 100-93 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete, Josh Gantz and Ryan Jones have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all River Hawks points over the last five games.

LOVE FOR LUTETE: Lutete has connected on 39.5 percent of the 167 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UMass Lowell is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The River Hawks are 10-15 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The tough Vermont defense has held opponents to 63.9 points per game, the 22nd-lowest mark in Division I. UMass Lowell has given up an average of 75.6 points through 30 games (ranking the River Hawks 249th).

