Urrutia lifts Md-Eastern Shore past Morgan St 78-73

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Bryan Urrutia had 18 points to lead six Maryland Eastern Shore players in double figures as the Hawks narrowly defeated Morgan State 78-73 on Monday night.

Gabriel Gyamfi and Ahmad Frost added 12 points apiece for the Hawks. Ryan Andino, A.J. Cheeseman and Isaac Taylor each scored 10. Urrutia also had seven turnovers but only four assists. Gyamfi had three blocks for the Hawks, while Frost posted six rebounds. Cheeseman had nine rebounds.

Isaiah Burke had 17 points for the Bears. Stanley Davis added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Martez Cameron had 10 points. Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr., whose 11 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Bears, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

The Hawks evened the season series against the Bears with the win. Morgan State defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 66-53 on Jan. 5. Maryland Eastern Shore (6-24, 4-11 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) finishes out the regular season against Delaware State at home on Thursday. Morgan State (9-19, 4-11) finishes out the regular season against Coppin State at home on Thursday.

