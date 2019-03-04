Update on the latest sports

NHL-OBIT-LINDSAY

Red Wings great, NHL union pioneer Ted Lindsay dies at 93

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings great and Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay has died at 93.

His death was confirmed Monday by son-in-law Lew LaPaugh, president of the Ted Lindsay Foundation, which raises money for autism research. Lindsay died Monday at his home in Michigan.

Lindsay was a nine-time All-Star and one of the game’s best left wings. He provided muscle and meanness for the Red Wings’ “Production Line” of the 1950s. He also worked with other NHL players to organize the original Players’ Association.

The Hockey Hall of Fame waived its three-year waiting period when it inducted Lindsay in 1966. Nine years earlier, he had been elected president of the players’ union. Lindsay is also credited with starting the tradition in which the championship team skates around the ice with the Stanley Cup.

In 2010, the NHL Players’ Association renamed its version of the Most Valuable Player award after Lindsay.

AUSTRIA-DOPING

Another Austrian cyclist admits blood doping as case widens

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian rider Georg Preidler has admitted to blood doping related to a case which began with the arrests of five skiers, according to his professional cycling team (Groupama-FDJ). The team says Preidler offered “his immediate and spontaneous resignation, justified by his inexcusable involvement” in the doping case. He had allegedly undergone “blood collection” procedures twice last year.

Authorities in Austria previously said Sunday that another rider had admitted to doping and was suspected of sports fraud in connection with the case. That rider wasn’t named under Austrian privacy laws.

Preidler has raced in eight Grand Tours, including twice at the Tour de France, and took part in the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta last season.

CLIMATE CHANGE-YULE

Swiss skier Yule pledges prize money to fight climate change

GENEVA (AP) — Hitting back at the president of his sport’s governing body, Swiss skier Daniel Yule will give his prize money this month to an athlete-backed charity campaigning against climate change.

Yule says he is “putting my money where my mouth is” after criticizing International Ski Federation president Gian Franco Kasper at the world championships last month.

Kasper’s comments about “so-called climate change” in a Swiss newspaper interview prompted Colorado-based Protect Our Winters to urge him to resign.

Yule, a slalom specialist, wrote in an Instagram post “After the FIS president denied climate change during the last World Championships, I’ve decided to donate half of the prize money I earn at the last two world cup races in Kransjka Gora and Andorra to @protectourwintersswitzerland.”

Slalom racers can get 45,000 Swiss francs, or $90,000, for winning.

ATLANTA STADIUM-CASH FREE

No cash accepted for tickets, concessions at Atlanta stadium

ATLANTA (AP) — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is moving away from cash transactions for all events, including Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United games.

The move to full cashless purchases begins with the MLS Atlanta United game against Cincinnati on Friday.

All ticket purchases, concessions and merchandise must be purchased with credit cards or mobile payment. As an option, fans can use cash to purchase debit cards at new ATM machines and use the debit cards for purchases.

The stadium is the nation’s first professional facility to become completely cash-free.

Steve Cannon, CEO of Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank’s AMB Group, says the new system of purchases will be faster and more cost efficient. The stadium’s “fan friendly” prices on some items will be reduced by 50 cents, with hot dogs $1.50 instead of $2.

Cannon says their research shows fans for both teams are ready for the move.

NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE

NAL begins 3rd season April 13 with 6 teams

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Arena League will begin its third season of play on April 13 with six teams, including newcomers in New York and Orlando.

The New York Streets and Orlando Predators join the defending champion Carolina Cobras, the Columbus (Georgia) Lions, Jacksonville Sharks and Massachusetts Pirates.

Play begins with the Cobras at Worcester, Massachusetts to face the Pirates. Expansion New York will host Jacksonville, while Orlando — which was a staple in Arena Football for decades — hosts Columbus.

The top four teams will make the playoffs, and NAL Bowl 3 will be played on Aug. 17.

“I am excited to release the schedule for the 2019 National Arena League season,” said NAL Commissioner Chris Siegfried. “With the addition of two new teams, one in New York City and the Orlando Predators, perhaps the most famous name in the history of arena football, our third season is poised to be special.”

URBAN GAMES-HOST

Budapest replaces Los Angeles as host of World Urban Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Los Angeles will no longer host the first World Urban Games in September after disagreements with organizers about the sports program.

The global group of sports governing bodies, known as GAISF, says Budapest has stepped in to host the event from Sept. 13-15.

Budapest has also been offered the 2021 edition instead of Los Angeles. The California city, which will stage the 2028 Olympics, was announced as host of the 2021 World Urban Games four months ago.

GAISF senior vice president Raffaele Chiulli says organizers “couldn’t agree on a final program” with LA officials, who preferred a street festival event.

The World Urban Games competitive program of seven sports includes 3-on-3 basketball, skateboarding and breakdancing.