UNC-Asheville meets Presbyterian in tourney

No. 10 seed UNC-Asheville (4-26, 2-14) vs. No. 7 seed Presbyterian (17-14, 9-7)

Big South Conference Tourney First Round, Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville is set to face off against Presbyterian in the first round of the Big South tournament. In the regular season, Presbyterian won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Feb. 23, when UNC-Asheville made just seven foul shots on 12 attempts while the Blue Hose went 18 for 20 en route to a 16-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: UNC-Asheville’s Devon Baker, Coty Jude and Cress Worthy have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Baker has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all UNC-Asheville field goals over the last three games. Baker has 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Presbyterian is a perfect 15-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Blue Hose are 2-14 when opponents score more than 71 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blue Hose. Presbyterian has an assist on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) over its past three matchups while UNC-Asheville has assists on 37 of 63 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL BLUE HOSE: The diligent Presbyterian offense has turned the ball over on just 14.6 percent of its possessions, the 10th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.3 percent of all UNC-Asheville possessions have resulted in a turnover.

