Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Twins tap All-Star Berrios to start on opening day

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jose Berrios will be Minnesota’s opening day starter, the first such assignment for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced the decision to reporters on Monday, a natural honor for the team’s only All-Star last season. Berrios posted a career-best 3.84 ERA last year, his third in the major leagues, with 202 strikeouts in 192 1/3 innings.

When the Twins host Cleveland to start the season on March 28, Berrios will be the youngest opening day starter for the team since 24-year-old Brad Radke in 1997. Jake Odorizzi started on opening day in 2018, with Ervin Santana taking the honor in 2016 and 2017.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Utah State looks to extend streak vs CSU

Utah State looks to extend streak vs CSU

1:45 pm
San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

1:12 am
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Utah State looks to extend streak vs CSU
Sports

Utah State looks to extend streak vs CSU

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle
Sports

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

Scroll to top
Skip to content