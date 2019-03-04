Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Texans place non-exclusive franchise tag on Clowney

The Houston Texans have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

The move doesn’t close the door for the Texans to sign the edge rusher to a long-term deal. General manager Brian Gaine says: “Our goal is to continue to work with his representation on a long-term contract. This gives us both an opportunity to continue to do so.”

Houston will offer Clowney, the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, a one-year guaranteed contract for an amount based on position. Because Houston used the non-exclusive tag on Clowney, he can sign immediately or attempt to get an offer sheet from another team. If he is given an offer sheet, the Texans would have the chance to match it.

In that scenario, if the Texans did not match the offer, the new team would have to give up two first-round picks as compensation for taking the franchise player.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

1:12 am
Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

4:58 pm
Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

3:46 pm
San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle
Sports

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche
Sports

Ducks snap 5-game skid with 2-1 win over Avalanche

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50
Sports

Onyenwere scores 18, No. 25 UCLA women rout Colorado 84-50

Scroll to top
Skip to content