Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pitt scores 17 to lead Norfolk St. over Delaware St. 74-66

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Mastadi Pitt had 17 points as Norfolk State topped Delaware State 74-66 on Monday night.

Nic Thomas had 14 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State (19-11, 14-1 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. C.J. Kelly added 11 points. Armani Branch had seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Jonathan Mitchell had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (5-23, 2-13). Kevin Larkin added 12 points. Ameer Bennett had 12 points.

Saleik Edwards, who was second on the Hornets in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Norfolk State defeated Delaware State 77-63 on Jan. 5. Norfolk State finishes out the regular season against Howard at home on Thursday. Delaware State finishes out the regular season against Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content