Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Patriots release TE Dwayne Allen and WR Darren Andrews

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have released tight end Dwayne Allen.

Allen played 29 games for the Patriots over the past two seasons, catching 13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. He previously spent five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he was more productive, catching 45 passes as a rookie in 2012 and then finishing with eight touchdowns in ’14.

The Patriots also released receiver Darren Andrews. He signed with New England as a rookie free agent and spent his rookie season on the injury list.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Utah State looks to extend streak vs CSU

Utah State looks to extend streak vs CSU

1:45 pm
San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

1:12 am
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Utah State looks to extend streak vs CSU
Sports

Utah State looks to extend streak vs CSU

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle
Sports

San Antonio and Denver meet for conference battle

Scroll to top
Skip to content