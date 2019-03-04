Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Oguine scores 22 to lift Montana over N. Arizona 66-64

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Michael Oguine had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Montana edged past Northern Arizona 66-64 on Monday night.

Sayeed Pridgett had 14 points and seven rebounds for Montana (22-7, 15-3 Big Sky Conference).

Ahmaad Rorie, the Grizzlies’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, was held scoreless. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

Carlos Hines had 18 points for the Lumberjacks (9-20, 7-12). Luke Avdalovic added 13 points. Cameron Shelton had 13 points.

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks this season. Montana defeated Northern Arizona 86-73 on Dec. 29. Montana takes on Portland State on the road on Thursday. Northern Arizona finishes out the regular season against Northern Colorado on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content