Mocsan scores 20 to lift Idaho St. over Weber St. 78-74

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Balint Mocsan had 20 points as Idaho State narrowly defeated Weber State 78-74 on Monday night.

Kelvin Jones had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Idaho State (10-17, 6-12 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Brandon Boyd added 19 points. Chier Maker had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Jerrick Harding had 18 points for the Wildcats (16-13, 10-8). Brekkott Chapman added 16 points and seven rebounds. Cody John had 16 points.

The Bengals leveled the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Idaho State 76-59 on Jan. 17. Idaho State plays Eastern Washington at home on Thursday. Weber State plays Idaho at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com