Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mocsan scores 20 to lift Idaho St. over Weber St. 78-74

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Balint Mocsan had 20 points as Idaho State narrowly defeated Weber State 78-74 on Monday night.

Kelvin Jones had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Idaho State (10-17, 6-12 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Brandon Boyd added 19 points. Chier Maker had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Jerrick Harding had 18 points for the Wildcats (16-13, 10-8). Brekkott Chapman added 16 points and seven rebounds. Cody John had 16 points.

The Bengals leveled the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Idaho State 76-59 on Jan. 17. Idaho State plays Eastern Washington at home on Thursday. Weber State plays Idaho at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

9:21 pm
Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

6:41 pm
No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

1:45 pm
Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win
Sports

Spurs hold off Nuggets’ late rally in 104-103 win

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident
Sports

Mountain West leaving discipline up to schools in Nevada-Utah State post game incident

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force
Sports

No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content